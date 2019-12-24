Miley Cyrus Is Being 'Super Gentle' With Herself On Wedding Anniversary To Now-Ex Liam Hemsworth

Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus is staying focused on self-care this holiday season and hopes her fans will do the same. The pop superstar shared a personal note on her Instagram story following an empowering Pilates session Dec. 23, encouraging followers to "truly enjoy" themselves as the year winds down and to "KEEP MOVING!" Miley wrote that she's trying to "be super gentle" with herself at this time and aim for at least 15-20 minutes of exercise a day. Her note comes on what's likely an emotional anniversary – she and now-ex Liam Hemsworth said "I do" in an at-home Tennessee wedding exactly one year earlier.

