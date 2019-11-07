Miley Cyrus: 'I'm In a Hetero Relationship, But I Still Am Very Sexually Attracted To Women'

Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus is making her own rules and living life on her own terms! The "She Is Coming" singer got real about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth in a candid interview for Elle's August 2019 cover story (https://bit.ly/2LfQWHq). She opened up about the "unique" partnership with her husband, revealing that she's still "very sexually attracted to women" despite being in a heterosexual relationship.

