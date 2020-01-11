Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong! The "Slide Away" singer took to Instagram to gush over her boyfriend in honor of his 23rd birthday on Jan. 11. The 27-year-old pop star shared an intimate photo of Cody's head in her lap, writing, "Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson. I love you and our pirate life!" She continued to share more glimpses at their romance with a cute selfie video showing the couple in matching face masks. She added, "Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth."

