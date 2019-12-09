Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus is embracing her freedom! Several months after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, the "Slide Away" singer added more new ink to her collection during a visit to Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Winter Stone. He posted a photo of the artwork on his social media as Miley showed off the word "Freedom" in script across her left fist. The pop star also had a sentimental handwritten note from Yoko Ono tattooed on the back of her shoulder with the words "I'm proud of you."

