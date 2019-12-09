Meghan McCain Admits Hair Went Prematurely Gray In Her 20s: 'I'm Owning It'
Miley Cyrus is embracing her freedom! Several months after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, the "Slide Away" singer added more new ink to her collection during a visit to Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Winter Stone. He posted a photo of the artwork on his social media as Miley showed off the word "Freedom" in script across her left fist. The pop star also had a sentimental handwritten note from Yoko Ono tattooed on the back of her shoulder with the words "I'm proud of you."