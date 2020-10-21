Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus is recalling an out-of-this-world experience. The music superstar revealed to pal Rick Owens for the latest issue of Interview magazine that she once had a close encounter with a UFO. Miley recalled being "chased down" by what she described as a "flying snowplow" that was "glowing yellow" and making eye contact with a "being" inside the mysterious aircraft. The "Midnight Sky" singer said the sighting left her "shaken" and "f***ed up," adding that she "couldn't really look at the sky the same" afterward.

