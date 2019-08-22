Miley Cyrus Denies Cheating On Liam Hemsworth In Twitter Rant: 'There Are NO Secrets'

Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus has nothing to hide. The "Wrecking Ball" singer slammed allegations that she was unfaithful to now-estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, sounding off in an epic Twitter rant to set the record straight on their shocking split. Miley admitted that she's "f***ed up" in the past but was totally committed to Liam and will "always" love him despite their short-lived marriage not working out. "You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar," she wrote.

