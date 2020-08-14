Also available on the nbc app

It's over for Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. The couple has reportedly called it quits after 10 months of dating. Sources told multiple outlets on Thursday that the music superstar and the Aussie singer broke up a few weeks ago. Though they haven't made too many appearances on each other's social media pages recently, earlier this month Cody gushed over his now-ex in a romantic shoutout on his Instagram story, writing, "In love with my best friend" alongside a cute selfie of him and Miley hitting the road together. Access Hollywood has reached out to both stars' reps for comment.

