Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are giving back. Cody took to Instagram to reveal that he and his lady Miley Cyrus are thanking healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic by delivering a ton of tacos to a local hospital. He wrote, “Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital! So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lices to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community.”

