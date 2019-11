Also available on the NBC app

It's over for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Less than a year after their wedding, the "Mother's Daughter" singer and the "Isn't It Romantic" actor have decided to call it quits, a rep for the former told People. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided that this is what's best while they focus on themselves and careers," the statement read in part.

Appearing: