Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage is officially over. The "Slide Away" singer and her husband of seven months recently finalized their divorce, multiple outlets report. According to People, the court documents say that they split over irreconcilable differences and that neither is seeking spousal support. Miley and Liam’s new chapters come less than six months after they first announced that they had decided to separate.

