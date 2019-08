Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's birthday present for Brody Jenner was a joint effort in more ways than one! The reality star showed off the cannabis gift basket and weed bouquet the gals sent him amid the aftermath of his and Kaitlynn's breakup and Miley's own high-profile split from Liam Hemsworth. Brody seemed genuinely touched and marveled over the cheeky details, including a handwritten card.

Appearing: