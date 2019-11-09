Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Look Loved Up In Coordinating Outfits While Holding Hands

Also available on the NBC app

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter look so cute! The duo stepped out hand in hand in New York City on Sept. 10, 2019. The reality star showed off her legs in a black leather mini skirt, black top and strappy heels while the pop star rocked an all-black ensemble as well, in a crop top, pants and oversized coat. The sighting comes after Kaitlynn was gushing over the "Slide Away" singer's NYFW look on Instagram, commenting "dear god" with a drooling emoji.

Appearing: