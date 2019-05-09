Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Look Like Picture-Perfect Couple In Romantic Birthday Pics

Also available on the NBC app

It looks like Kaitlynn Carter had a very happy birthday! The reality star turned 31 on Sept. 4 and rang in the milestone alongside gal pal Miley Cyrus, giving fans a look at their evening together with a series of romantic-looking black-and-white snaps. The celebration comes just weeks after the pair was spotted kissing on a girls' trip to Italy amid their respective splits from exes Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, and they've seemed inseparable ever since.

Appearing: