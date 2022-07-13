Main Content

Miles Teller's Grandma Reacts To Her James Bond Campaign Going Viral (Exclusive)

Miles Teller's proud grandma Leona Flowers recently made headlines when she tweeted that the "Top Gun: Maverick" star should be the next James Bond! Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez exclusively chatted with Leona about her viral tweet in her first-ever TV interview. "Miles and I are very close, but I just did what I always do … bragging about my grandchildren," she explained, adding that the attention her tweet got "just started snowballing." She also outlined her case for why he'd make the perfect Bond!

