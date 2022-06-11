Is Miles Teller ready for the MCU? The "Spiderhead" star tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about going toe-to-toe with Chris Hemsworth in their new Netflix film, out June 17. "He didn't have his hammer in this one," Miles joked. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star also explained the history of his now-viral "Rooster wiggle" from the blockbuster sequel and how he knew wife Keleigh Sperry was the one.

