Miles Teller Jokes About Fight Scenes With Chris Hemsworth: 'He Didn't Have His Hammer'

CLIP06/11/22

Is Miles Teller ready for the MCU? The "Spiderhead" star tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about going toe-to-toe with Chris Hemsworth in their new Netflix film, out June 17. "He didn't have his hammer in this one," Miles joked. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star also explained the history of his now-viral "Rooster wiggle" from the blockbuster sequel and how he knew wife Keleigh Sperry was the one.

