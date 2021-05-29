Also available on the nbc app

Miles Teller is speaking out. The actor and wife Keleigh took to social media following reports that Miles was punched in the face while dining out in Maui this week. On Friday, the 34-year-old responded to a tweet from Pat McAfee that poked fun at the alleged incident. Miles wrote back, "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud.” McAfee later apologized. On her Instagram story, Keleigh denied an earlier report that the alleged altercation involved a money dispute. A spokesperson for the Maui Police Department previously confirmed to multiple outlets that police did respond to “a report of an assault that occurred Wednesday night at a West Maui restaurant that involved one male victim and one responsible party.” Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for further comment when contacted by Access Hollywood and a rep for Miles has yet to issue a statement.

