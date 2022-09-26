Main Content

Mila Kunis Was 'More Nervous' Filming 'That '90s Show' With Ashton Kutcher Than Anything In Career

Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall sat down with Mila Kunis to discuss her new mystery thriller "Luckiest Girl Alive." The actress opened up about what drew her to the film and what she hopes audiences will take away after watching it. Mila also talked about her husband Ashton Kutcher's "awful" vasculitis health scare and assured that he's "fine" now. Plus, she revealed why filming with Ashton on the set of the "That '70s Show" sequel "That '90s Show" made her "so uncomfortable" and "more nervous" than "anything else in my career." "Luckiest Girl Alive" begins streaming on Netflix on Oct. 7.

