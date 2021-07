Also available on the nbc app

Mila Kunis may have learned her lesson when offering husband Ashton Kutcher financial advice. The “Black Swan” actress had some choice words for her man when he asked her about investing in a new company. “He’s like there’s this company, it’s kind of like a cab company but anybody can drive the cab. I was like that’s the worst idea ever,” She told Stephen Colbert.

