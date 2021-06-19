Also available on the nbc app

Mila Kunis and her hubby Ashton Kutcher had a hilarious run-in with Conan O’Brien last summer. On Thursday, the “That '70s Show” actress appeared on “Conan” and dished about her surprise run-in with Conan right before July 4, 2020. “We are setting off said fireworks, and no one's on the beach-there's nobody there. And all of a sudden, fireworks like pew, pew, pew, pew. And then we see this, but with a hoodie,” she described, referring to Conan’s apparently shocked reaction to their patriotic show.

