Mila Kunis Shares Conan O'Brien’s ‘Grinch’ Reaction To Her & Ashton Kutcher’s Fireworks Display!

CLIP06/18/21
Mila Kunis and her hubby Ashton Kutcher had a hilarious run-in with Conan O’Brien last summer. On Thursday, the “That '70s Show” actress appeared on “Conan” and dished about her surprise run-in with Conan right before July 4, 2020. “We are setting off said fireworks, and no one's on the beach-there's nobody there. And all of a sudden, fireworks like pew, pew, pew, pew. And then we see this, but with a hoodie,” she described, referring to Conan’s apparently shocked reaction to their patriotic show.

