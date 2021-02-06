Also available on the nbc app

Mila Kunis' younger self would have never believed that she and her "That '70s Show" co-star Ashton Kutcher would one day end up together. "I joke about it, but my husband and I were two very different people 15, 20 years ago [and] when we reconnected 8 years ago," she told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall. "And anyone that ever tells you, 'Oh, I saw this coming' is lying. This was not one of those things. We're still as shocked as anyone." Mila also shared how she prepared for her role as a small-town news reporter in the new film "Breaking News in Yuba County," which premieres Feb. 12 on digital and in select theaters.

