Mila Kunis Reveals She Wants To Be On 'RHOBH' -- But What Does Ashton Kutcher Think?

Also available on the NBC app

Wait, could Mila Kunis be the next real housewife?! She was on the "Andrea Savage: A Grown-Up Woman" podcast where she revealed that she's a big fan of "RHOBH" and that she once asked hubby Ashton Kutcher what he would think if she went on the show. "I did ask my husband once, I was like 'listen, later in like 20 years, 30 years what do you think of me going on 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills'? I'm like, 'just for a like a year,'" she said. "He was like, 'I would kill you.'" She's not the only A-lister who's a big fan of the series, Sarah Paulson also loves the show as does Jennifer Lawrence!

Appearing: