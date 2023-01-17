Main Content

Mila Kunis Recalls Snagging 'That '70s Show' Role At 14 In 1998 Throwback Interview

In this 1998 Access Hollywood throwback interview, Mila Kunis and now-husband Ashton Kutcher opened up about filming the first season of "That '70s show." Mila recalled the moment she found out that she got cast in the sitcom at age 14, sharing at the time, "It was finals and during lunch I called me agent, and he told me, 'Yeah, ok you got it.' I was in the counselor's office and I started yelling." You can catch the beloved show's spin-off "That '90s Show" on Netflix Jan 19.

