Glenn Close and Mila Kunis are one dynamic duo! The co-stars tell Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about playing mother and daughter for their new film, “Four Good Days.” Mila calls Glenn “exceptional” and shares that just being around her on set made her feel like a better actress. Glenn offers kind words of her own, praising Mila’s performance as a struggling addict and explains why the movie’s powerful first scene drew her to the project. And, Mila confirms she’s obsessed with Glenn’s twerking at the Oscars, calling the moment “the greatest thing since sliced bread” and Glenn teases that she has “a good butt for ‘Da Butt.’” “Four Good Days” is in theaters on Friday, April 30.

