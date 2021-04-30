Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Mila Kunis Raves Over Glenn Close’s Oscars Twerking: ‘The Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread’

CLIP04/29/21
Also available on the nbc app

Glenn Close and Mila Kunis are one dynamic duo! The co-stars tell Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about playing mother and daughter for their new film, “Four Good Days.” Mila calls Glenn “exceptional” and shares that just being around her on set made her feel like a better actress. Glenn offers kind words of her own, praising Mila’s performance as a struggling addict and explains why the movie’s powerful first scene drew her to the project. And, Mila confirms she’s obsessed with Glenn’s twerking at the Oscars, calling the moment “the greatest thing since sliced bread” and Glenn teases that she has “a good butt for ‘Da Butt.’” “Four Good Days” is in theaters on Friday, April 30.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, glenn close oscars, glenn close twerking, glenn close da butt, four good days, mila kunis glenn close, movies, Oscars
S2021 E04 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.