Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon Are Still Flipping Out Over 'The Bachelor' Season Finale

CLIP03/21/18
The latest season of "The Bachelor" has come and gone, but Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are still flipping out over what happened between Arie and Becca. The two "The Spy Who Dumped Me" stars visited "Ellen" for Tuesday's episode and discussed the breakup. After hearing from Ellen that the producers knew what was coming, but the camera people didn't, "Saturday Night Live" star Kate imagined what it must have been like to be a camera person shooting the split.

Clips

