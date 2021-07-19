Also available on the nbc app

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are opening about being parents! The couple were on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and got real about their parenting style when talking about their own bathing routines. “When I had children I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns ever,” Mila said. Ashton and Mila share daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri together and shared an inside look at their life as a family of four on the podcast. “The thing is don’t come look at our playlist because it’s all like “Kids Bop.” It’s like “Kids Bop 21” “Kids Bop 22,”” Ashton said.

