Also available on the NBC app

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis did a rare joint interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” during his current at-home episodes. The couple joined the late night host from their home over a video chat about their latest venture, quarantine wine. While playing a hilarious round of “Voice Swap,” Ashton ended up taking his shirt off. The adorable couple were hysterical laughing while trying to complete the challenge and it’s safe to say this was a fun change of pace from quarantine life with two kids.

Appearing: