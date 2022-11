Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher know how to have a perfect date! The couple sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game versus the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto Arena in LA on Sunday. The couple were all smiles throughout the game as the Lakers beat the Nets 116 to 103. At one point in the night, Mila even put her arm around Ashton.

