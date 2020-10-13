Also available on the nbc app

Mike Tyson has sparked concern following a bizarre interview on the UK's "Good Morning Britain." The heavyweight legend appeared to be slurring his words and falling asleep during the live television appearance to discuss his decision to come out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr. While hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid seemed undeterred by Tyson's long pauses and short answers, many viewers at home questioned the 54-year-old boxing champion's health and state of mind. Hours later, he addressed the situation on Twitter, posting, "I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I'm hard to wake once sleep. Training hard and going to bed early."

Appearing: