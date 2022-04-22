Also available on the nbc app

Mike Tyson was seen getting into a physical altercation in a video that was recorded on a JetBlue flight. The clip, originally published on Thursday by TMZ Sports, appears to show the boxing champ trying to punch an individual. A rep for Tyson issued a statement to NBC News that reads, "Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."

