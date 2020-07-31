Also available on the nbc app

Mike Tyson joined Access Daily host Mario Lopez to chat about kicking off this year’s Shark Week on Discovery on Aug. 9 with "Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef." Mike talked about how wild the experience was despite not being a big "ocean guy." The legendary boxer also got candid about jumping back into the ring at 54-years-old, which you can watch when he takes on Roy Jones Jr. in "Frontline Battle" Sunday Sept. 12 on Pay-Per-View and Triller. Plus, the icon confessed that he's been catching up on some reality TV in quarantine, including "90 Day Fiancé."

Appearing: