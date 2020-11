Also available on the nbc app

We're about to have a little Situation on our hands! "Jersey Shore" star Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are expecting their first child. The soon-to-be parents shared their happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of themselves making Christmas cookies with "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" written in the dough. "Our biggest blessing is on its way," Lauren captioned the snap.

