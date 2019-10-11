Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Had Prison Run-Ins With Michael Cohen & Fyre Festival's Billy McFarland

Also available on the NBC app

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was a guest on his "Jersey Shore" co-star's podcast, <a href="https://audioboom.com/posts/7392105-the-one-hundredth" target="_blank">"It's Happening with Snooki & Joey"</a> and opened up about life behind bars while serving his eight-month sentence for tax evasion. He revealed that he met Fyre Festival's Billy McFarland and asked Michael Cohen to smuggle him extra chicken for a post-workout meal.

