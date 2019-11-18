Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Reveal 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage

Also available on the NBC app

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are reflecting on a devastating loss. The couple revealed on "Strahan, Sara & Keke" on Nov. 18 that Lauren suffered a miscarriage at "six-and-a-half, seven weeks" and conceived the night Mike came home from prison. Lauren shared that it was "really difficult" because she had felt that the pregnancy was a blessing in light of "all these challenges" she and her reality star husband had been through. The 34-year-old went on to explain why they decided to go public with their experience in the hopes of not only helping others but also themselves.

