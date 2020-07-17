Also available on the nbc app

It's been nearly 20 years since WWE star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin first gained fame on MTV's "The Real World." He entered the wrestling world two years later and is now one of its biggest stars. Now, Mike is bringing his competitive spirit to the new USA game show "Cannonball." He tells Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez about the new project, his reality TV beginnings and life as a dad with wife Maryse. "Cannonball" airs Thursdays at 8/7c on USA.

