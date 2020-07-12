Also available on the nbc app

Mike Rowe, host of “Dirty Jobs” is returning with new series, “Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip” and chatted with Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily about the show. He shared a story about first auditioning as a QVC host when he was an opera singer on a dare with a bartender. Mike said, “We had a friendly bet and I went down to audition and they had an open call the next morning at the Marriot in Baltimore and they hired me on the spot.” The host admitted even though he was fired three times, he still has a knack for selling products. Mike’s newest show, “Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip,” airs Tuesday nights on Discovery.

