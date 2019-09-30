Mike Johnson Reveals Demi Lovato Is A Great Kisser: 'I Find It Incredibly Sexy'

Also available on the NBC app

Mike Johnson is even more smitten with Demi Lovato! The "Bachelorette" alum continued to open up about his romance with the pop star during an interview with Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Ben Higgins on the "Almost Famous" podcast. "We've gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos," he confessed. "We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well… I'm getting to know her for sure." Mike also admitted the one thing he finds "incredibly sexy" about the singer!

