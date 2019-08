Also available on the NBC app

Mikaela Shiffrin, at only twenty-two years old, is a superstar in women's slalom, with forty-one World Cup wins. She is over halfway to Lindsey Vonn's record eighty-one, so it comes as no surprise that Mikaela is being hailed as "the next Lindsey." But how does the slalom sensation handle the intense pressure? Watch and find out in Access' interview with the gold medalist.

