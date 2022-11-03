More details have been confirmed regarding the tragic death of Takeoff. According to a Harris County coroner's records obtained by Access Hollywood, the Migos member's primary cause of death has been determined to be "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm." His manner of death has been ruled a homicide. The Houston Police Department announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Takeoff had been shot early that morning at bowling alley in Houston.

