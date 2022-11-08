Main Content

Migos Rapper Takeoff's Funeral Arrangements Have Been Revealed One Week After His Tragic Death

CLIP11/08/22

The funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been revealed one week after his death. The late rapper will be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Last week, more details were confirmed regarding Takeoff's tragic death. According to the Harris County Coroner's records obtained by Access Hollywood, Takeoff's primary cause of death has been determined to be "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm." His manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

