The hip-hop community is mourning the tragic loss of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff, a member of the famed trio Migos who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston, the Houston Police Department confirmed to multiple outlets. Following the news of his death, many rap artists, athletes and celebrities took to social media to honor the young star, including Khloé Kardashian, Ja Rule, Jake Paul, Killer Mike, Keri Hilson, Young Money, Chris Eubank Jr. and many more.

