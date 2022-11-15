Two weeks after Takeoff was fatally shot, his cousin and fellow Migos rapper broke his silence over the tragic passing. Offset shared a heartbreaking statement on social media, noting that the pain of Takeoff's death is "unbearable." "My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he shared.

