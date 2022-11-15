Main Content

Migos Rapper Offset Breaks Silence On Cousin Takeoff's Death: 'My Heart Is Shattered'

CLIP11/15/22

Two weeks after Takeoff was fatally shot, his cousin and fellow Migos rapper broke his silence over the tragic passing. Offset shared a heartbreaking statement on social media, noting that the pain of Takeoff's death is "unbearable." "My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he shared.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Offset, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.