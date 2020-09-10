Also available on the nbc app

Former child star Shaun Weiss has something big to smile about! The "Mighty Ducks" actor is on the road to recovery after suffering from years of drug addiction, and his latest step on that journey is getting a new set of teeth. Shaun's friend Drew Gallagher, who has been running a GoFundMe to support Shaun's treatment, shared this photo of him beaming with his new top teeth on full display on the crowdfund page. "Weiss got his permanent uppers installed! Getting closer to a full face of teeth,” he wrote.

