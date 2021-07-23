Also available on the nbc app

Shaun Weiss, the beloved goalie from “The Mighty Ducks,” celebrated a special milestone on his path to getting his life back on track – graduating from his drug court program. On July 20, California’s Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, shared a photo of Sean, 42, at his graduation and also revealed that the criminal charges against him stemming from a 2020 burglary case had been dismissed. Shaun started the program in March 2020 following his arrest in January 2020 for burglary under the influence of meth. “Shaun demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment. Shaun regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs,” the county officials wrote in part alongside the photo.

Appearing: