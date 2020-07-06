Also available on the NBC app

Kanye's got competition! Another celebrity just joined the 2020 presidential race. Former "Mighty Ducks" star Brock Pierce announced his run as an independent candidate over the weekend with a campaign video telling prospective voters why he believes he's the right choice to take over the Oval Office. The 39-year-old does have White House experience – at least on the big screen. After appearing in both the original "Mighty Ducks" film and its sequel "D2," Brock went on to star opposite Sinbad as the President's son in the 1996 Disney comedy "First Kid." But, he says it's his extensive experience as a cryptocurrency entrepreneur that gives him the political edge.

