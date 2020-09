Also available on the nbc app

Mickey Guyton is currently the only Black female artist signed to a country music label, and she scored a nomination in the New Female Vocalist of the Year category at the 2020 ACM Awards. Ahead of her big award show night, Mickey talked to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about her country beginnings, her powerful lyrics and her baby on the way!

