Mick Jagger’s Son Lucas Poses In Rare Photo With Sister Georgia

Mick Jagger’s son Lucas and daughter Georgia had a sibling reunion! The 29-year-old model gave fans a rare glimpse of the brother-sister duo together with a series of Instagram snaps from their Los Angeles trip, captioned “Lucas in LA.” The 22-year-old also gushed over spending quality time with his sister. Lucas took to the comments and wrote, “Love you” and “Can’t wait for our next trip.”

