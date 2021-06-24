Also available on the nbc app

Mick Jagger’s son Lucas and daughter Georgia had a sibling reunion! The 29-year-old model gave fans a rare glimpse of the brother-sister duo together with a series of Instagram snaps from their Los Angeles trip, captioned “Lucas in LA.” The 22-year-old also gushed over spending quality time with his sister. Lucas took to the comments and wrote, “Love you” and “Can’t wait for our next trip.”

