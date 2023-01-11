Michelle Yeoh is finally getting the recognition she deserves. The 60-year-old was honored for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" by snagging the Golden Globe for Best Actress. Once on stage, the star delivered an emotional speech, saying in part, "Forty years, not letting go of this. So just quickly, thank you Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honor. It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s worth it."

