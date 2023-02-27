Main Content

Michelle Yeoh Dedicates 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' 2023 SAG Awards Win To James Hong

CLIP02/27/23

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" won big at the 2023 SAG Awards! The cast of the beloved movie took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. As they were announced as winners, Ke Huy Quan jumped up and down in total glee – and gave Austin Butler a big hug! Onstage, he, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and James Hong all got a chance to grab the mic and share their thoughts and thanks!

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Tags: everything everywhere all at once, SAG Awards, james hong, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, stephanie hsu
