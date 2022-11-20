In the upcoming film "The Fabelmans," Michelle Williams plays a character loosely based on Steven Spielberg's mother – a role that brought excitement and nerves! "I was pretty nervous, but honored and excited and still pinching myself completely," she told Access Hollywood at the 2022 Governors Awards. Michelle also reacted to Oscar buzz surrounding the film and shared why Michael J. Fox was the perfect person to receive an honorary Oscar for his humanitarian work.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight