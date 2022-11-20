Main Content

Michelle Williams Was 'Pretty Nervous' To Play Steven Spielberg's Mom: I'm 'Still Pinching Myself'

CLIP11/20/22

In the upcoming film "The Fabelmans," Michelle Williams plays a character loosely based on Steven Spielberg's mother – a role that brought excitement and nerves! "I was pretty nervous, but honored and excited and still pinching myself completely," she told Access Hollywood at the 2022 Governors Awards. Michelle also reacted to Oscar buzz surrounding the film and shared why Michael J. Fox was the perfect person to receive an honorary Oscar for his humanitarian work.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Michelle Williams, the fabelmans, celebrity, movies, interview, governors awards
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.