Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Williams is a proud member of the Beyhive and doesn't need to prove it to anyone! The music star got fans buzzing in the best way after clapping back at an Instagram troll who tried to throw shade at her for not appearing in Beyonce's visual album "Black Is King." Michelle praised her longtime friend and fellow Destiny's Child singer for another smash project, which did feature the trio's third member, Kelly Rowland. When one user asked why Michelle wasn't included, her mic-drop response prompted a flood of support from fans!

Appearing: